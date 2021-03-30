Games With Gold April Rick & Morty Season 5 CoD Update Fortnite Update 16.10 Tarkov Update 12.10 Godzilla vs. Kong Review

Where To Find Machalite Ore In Monster Hunter Rise

Here's where you can find the elusive material in Monster Hunter Rise.

You'll need to stock up on a variety of materials to forge weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Rise, but one of the more elusive resources in the early part of the game is Machalite Ore. This ore is required to forge several pieces of low-rank armor, making it a valuable commodity in the early going. Fortunately, there are a few areas you can reliably find it, so if you need help tracking some down, here's where to mine Machalite Ore.

Where To Find Machalite Ore

Machalite Ore is one of the materials you can potentially harvest from mining outcrops around Monster Hunter Rise's different maps. The ore will be available in a few different areas in HR2 Hub Quests, so you can find it in a few places with some persistence (and a little bit of luck).

The materials that mining outcrops produce are generally random, so you're not guaranteed to get Machalite Ore from a specific outcrop. However, it's common enough that it shouldn't be too difficult to find, so make sure you mine any outcrop you come across during a hunt to increase your chances of getting it. You can also increase your chances of finding it by equipping armor with the Geologist skill. At level 3, that skill lets you gather one additional time from a mining outcrop.

We've harvested Machalite Ore from mining outcrops in the following areas:

  • Flooded Forest
  • Sandy Plains
  • Lava Caverns

Which Armor Requires Machalite Ore

As previously mentioned, a few of the first armor sets you can craft in Monster Hunter Rise require Machalite Ore, making it a hot commodity as you're just diving into the game. Here are the armaments that require Machalite Ore (among their other materials) and how much you'll need to craft them:

Alloy Armor

  • Alloy Helm - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Alloy Mail - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Alloy Vambraces - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Alloy Coil - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Alloy Greaves - 2 Machalite Ore

Wroggi Armor

  • Wroggi Helm - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Wroggi Vambraces - 1 Machalite Ore

Aknosom Armor

  • Aknosom Mail - 1 Machalite Ore

Barroth Armor

  • Barroth Vambraces - 2 Machalite Ore

Tetranadon Armor

  • Tetranadon Vambraces - 1 Machalite Ore

Ingot Armor

  • Ingot Mail - 3 Machalite Ore
  • Ingot Greaves - 3 Machalite Ore

Basarios Armor

  • Basarios Mail - 2 Machalite Ore
  • Basarios Vambraces - 3 Machalite Ore

We've put together a few other guides to help you out in Monster Hunter Rise, including a buddy explainer, some beginner tips, and how to kill every monster. We also have a weapon explainer to give you an overview of the game's many different weapon types, as well as a guide on how to use Amiibo.

