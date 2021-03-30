Where To Find Machalite Ore In Monster Hunter Rise

You'll need to stock up on a variety of materials to forge weapons and armor in Monster Hunter Rise, but one of the more elusive resources in the early part of the game is Machalite Ore. This ore is required to forge several pieces of low-rank armor, making it a valuable commodity in the early going. Fortunately, there are a few areas you can reliably find it, so if you need help tracking some down, here's where to mine Machalite Ore.

Where To Find Machalite Ore

Machalite Ore is one of the materials you can potentially harvest from mining outcrops around Monster Hunter Rise's different maps. The ore will be available in a few different areas in HR2 Hub Quests, so you can find it in a few places with some persistence (and a little bit of luck).

The materials that mining outcrops produce are generally random, so you're not guaranteed to get Machalite Ore from a specific outcrop. However, it's common enough that it shouldn't be too difficult to find, so make sure you mine any outcrop you come across during a hunt to increase your chances of getting it. You can also increase your chances of finding it by equipping armor with the Geologist skill. At level 3, that skill lets you gather one additional time from a mining outcrop.

We've harvested Machalite Ore from mining outcrops in the following areas:

Flooded Forest

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Which Armor Requires Machalite Ore

As previously mentioned, a few of the first armor sets you can craft in Monster Hunter Rise require Machalite Ore, making it a hot commodity as you're just diving into the game. Here are the armaments that require Machalite Ore (among their other materials) and how much you'll need to craft them:

Alloy Armor

Alloy Helm - 2 Machalite Ore

Alloy Mail - 2 Machalite Ore

Alloy Vambraces - 2 Machalite Ore

Alloy Coil - 2 Machalite Ore

Alloy Greaves - 2 Machalite Ore

Wroggi Armor

Wroggi Helm - 2 Machalite Ore

Wroggi Vambraces - 1 Machalite Ore

Aknosom Armor

Aknosom Mail - 1 Machalite Ore

Barroth Armor

Barroth Vambraces - 2 Machalite Ore

Tetranadon Armor

Tetranadon Vambraces - 1 Machalite Ore

Ingot Armor

Ingot Mail - 3 Machalite Ore

Ingot Greaves - 3 Machalite Ore

Basarios Armor

Basarios Mail - 2 Machalite Ore

Basarios Vambraces - 3 Machalite Ore

