Where To Find Flare Guns In Fortnite

The Fortnite flare gun has been unvaulted this week, and you'll want to find one as part of the Fortnite Week 6 challenges. Pinging an enemy with this handy tool will net you 25,000 XP, plus it'll let you know where dangers are lurking. While no NPC offers a flare gun for sale, you can still find them all over the island. Here's where to look.

Where to find the Fortnite flare gun

The Fortnite flare gun is a bit of a tricky item to find. Unlike Exotic or Mythic weapons, the flare gun can't be found in any one spot. Instead, you'll need to search any typical chests you'll come across. That means the best places to search for flare guns are in named locations with great density of loot. Flare guns can also be found as floor loot and in supply drops, so while they might spring up just about anywhere, they're also frustratingly impossible to predict with perfect accuracy.

The flare gun is elusive, but so very worth finding.

You'll do well to equip a flare gun once you find it though, as its two features make for a great combination. If fired laterally or at the ground, the flare gun will erupt into an intense wildfire, burning down builds and houses with relative ease. Meanwhile, if you fire it toward the sky, it will ping all enemies within a small radius.

Having a flare gun in the final moments of a round can be critical in leading you to victory, as you won't be pinged--only your enemies will be--giving you the drop on their locations. Thus, it's always good when Epic unvaults these reliable dual-threat handguns.