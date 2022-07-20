Where to Find Every Memory in Stray

Memories are collected in Stray as you move through the world. They are represented by glowing blue energy that B-12 can gather to recover some of its lost memories. There are 27 in total, five of which are automatically obtained as you proceed through the story.

Chapter Select is available, so no Memories are missable, although you will have to replay the entire chapter to obtain any you missed.

Story Memories (Automatically Obtained)

Memory 01

This memory is automatically obtained as part of the story. Right after you meet up with B-12 in The Flat, you'll go outside and hop in the bucket to cross the long rope. On the other side, you'll find a mural of a sandy beach and B-12 will pick up the postcard, completing the first memory.

Memory 02

This memory is automatically obtained as part of the story. After connecting the repaired transceiver, B-12 will remember the original purpose of the city, unlocking this memory.

Memory 03

This memory is automatically obtained as part of the story. After you escape the Zurks chasing you away from the eye and reach Antvillage, you'll find the Memory across the bridge.

Memory 04

This memory is automatically obtained as part of the story. After you climb Antvillage and take the pipe to the subway, B-12 will tell you about transportation, unlocking Memory 04.

Memory 05

This memory is automatically obtained as part of the story. In the Control Room chapter, you'll proceed from the Subway to the upper area outside the Sealed City gate. After helping B-12 bypass security, you'll enter the Control Room, where you'll obtain the Memory.

Slums Memories

Memory 06

After meeting Guardian, the citizens in the Safe Zone will emerge from their hiding spots. Down the stairs from Guardian, there is a vending machine.

Climb the crates next to it and continue up to the roof, then hop across the gap to the building with the Chroma Green sign, then continue up until you reach the slanted rooftop to find a dead robot and the Memory.

Memory 07

Memory 07 can be purchased from The Market, just down the stairs to the right of Guardian, the first robot you meet in Stray.

To obtain it, you'll have to trade three Energy Drink Cans, which can be found by fiddling with the vending machines scattered around The Slums.

Once you have three, come back and inspect the covered object at The Market and show the merchant the Energy Drink Cans, then you'll be able to inspect the picture to gain the Memory.

Memory 08

This Memory can be found upstairs in Dufer Bar on the main street of The Slums. Dufer Bar is located between Guardian and Elliot Programming.

Head inside Dufer Bar, then go up the stairs on your left. At the top of the stairs, turn right and you'll find a plant. Inspect it to obtain the memory.

Memory 09

Memory 09 can be found in Momo's flat, which is at the top of the tower in The Slums, near the orange sign.

Once you gain entry to Momo's flat, head past Momo and through the hanging beads into their bedroom, then turn left.

Memory 10

This Memory is located in the alley where you find Kosmo's shop. Facing Guardian, turn around and run down the stairs, then take a right before you reach Dufer Bar.

Follow the alley as it bends left, then run all the way to the end and climb the stairs.

Inspect the wall to obtain the Memory.

Memory 11

This Memory is located on a ledge in the alley just to the left of Morusque, the guitar-playing Sheet Music turn-in person.

Jump up the dumpster cans and ledges to reach it, or you can snag it on your way down from Notebook 02.

Memory 12

This Memory can be found in Elliot Programming. Read the note on the door to unlock the ability to knock on the door.

Scratch at it and Nestor will open the door. Head through the door while it's open and move to the other side of the room to find the stairs. Go upstairs and turn left to find a tree, then inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Rooftops Memories

Memory 13

Memory 13 is on the main path during the first section of The Rooftops. After passing the second group of Zurks, where you can cross a hanging I-beam, you'll be able to hop up to an upper level where this neon sign is leaning up against a wall, amidst some wreckage. Inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Memory 14

Memory 14 is on the main path during the second section of The Rooftops. After climbing up the Zurk-infested tower and reaching the third level, you'll find a hack gate with a rolling barrel and a swarm of Zurks inside.

Before releasing them, run past the fenced-in area, beyond the hanging I-beam, and hop up on the ledge at the end of the area to find a Neco Corporation sign, then inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Dead End Memories

Memory 15

Memory 15 is located just after you get the Outsider badge and enter the Dead End. Once you go through the gate alone, cross the small bridge and turn left.

Run to the end of the road and inspect the large sliding door to obtain the Memory.

Memory 16

Memory 16 is found after the hectic chase sequence. After you are launched from the cart and injured, hop up the pipes to reach the next level, then walk straight to the end of the road.

Duck through the peeled-back section of chain-link fence and turn right to find a robot. Inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Memory 17

Memory 17 can be found in Doc's home in the Dead End. Once you jump through the window and talk to him, hop down off the desk and approach the mannequin. Inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Sewers Memories

Memory 18

Memory 18 can be found in The Sewers. After Momo opens the gate and you have to go on without him, you'll jump up onto a walkway and turn left. Follow the hallway as it bends to the right, then take the first left.

Here you'll find a small bunch of Zurk pods. Destroy the pods and the Zurks with your UV light, then jump up into the pipe on the left. Follow it through to the other side, then hop across to the railing and inspect the glowing light to obtain the Memory.

Memory 19

Memory 19 is found in The Sewers. After running through the areas with hatching pods, you'll drop down to a pipe to continue.

Turn left and hop up the boxes on the side to reach a pipe, then head through it to find the Memory, near a Zurk nest with many eyes.

Antvillage Memories

Memory 20

Memory 20 is located in Antvillage on the lowest level. Find Isaac, who is sitting on the couch on the lowest level of the tree city, then turn right and you'll find the Memory on the wall.

Midtown Memories

Memory 21

Memory 21 is located in Midtown. After running up the stairs next to the train, duck through the chain-link fence and turn right to find a small library and a robot.

Inspect the library to obtain the Memory.

Memory 22

Memory 22 can be found in Midtown, in the alley behind the club with the Bouncer standing out front. Circle around the back, where a robot is sweeping, then climb up the air conditioning units on the side of the building near the blue neon sign.

Climb up towards the left, where an orange sign is lit up, and you'll find a small nook. Inspect the seating area in the back to obtain the memory.

Memory 23

Memory 23 can be found in Midtown, in a small barbershop near the large hologram and the wig shop.

Either hop through the teller window of the shop, or squeeze through the chain-link on the front door, then hop up on the shelves on the left. Jump to the small gap near the ceiling, then crawl around to the right to find the Memory.

Memory 24

Memory 24 can be found in Midtown in a small burger joint near the hologram, and across the street from the barbershop where you find Memory 23.

Head inside the shop and go to the back. Hop up onto the counters, then jump up to the ledge where potted plants are sitting. Knock them off gleefully, then aim the camera up and hop up into the broken section of the ceiling to find the Memory.

Memory 25

Memory 25 can be found in Midtown after you obtain the battery from the restricted area, but it cannot be obtained after you finish the Nightclub sequence.

Instead of returning to the Residence to meet Clementine, head back into town. Near the hologram, there is an office where police officers are talking.

Previously, the door was closed, but now it is open, so head inside and you'll find a picture of a Sentinel. Inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Memory 26

Memory 26 is located in the Nightclub in Midtown. After obtaining the battery and deciphering Clementine's notes, it will be revealed that she has gone to the Nightclub with Blazer.

Head back to the Nightclub, then circle to the back alley to the right. Climb up the air conditioning units on the wall opposite the club, then circle around to the right. Pass the cowboy robot in the purple coat, then cross the railing to reach the outer wall of the Nightclub building.

Turn right and talk to the robot in the window and he'll let you in. Hop down and go to the bar, then stand on the dumbwaiter to reach the lower level, where you'll find a table with drinks on it in the middle of a storage room. Inspect it to obtain the Memory.

Jail Memories

Memory 27

Memory 27 is located in the Jail. After reuniting with B-12, unlocking the gate for Clementine, and trapping a Sentinel in a cell, head through the gate Clementine unlocks and turn right to find a robot.

Inspect it to obtain the final non-automatic Memory.