Where To Find Doctor Strange NPC In Fortnite

Another Fortnite update has arrived in Chapter 3, Season 2 and this time it delivers one of the most highly-anticipated NPCs of the season. Just in time for the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sorcerer Supreme himself has arrived on the island. Fans had anticipated this, especially since Doctor Strange is a part of the battle pass this season.

Of course, in order to meet him, players will need to first find out where Doctor Strange is located on the map. NPCs are back in full force in Season 2, as there are now 25 total non-playable characters roaming around the island. Most of these NPCs remain in one spot but there are some that change from week to week or can be found at multiple locations depending on the match. As of right now, Doctor Strange is remaining steady at one set location in Fortnite Season 2.

Doctor Strange NPC location in Fortnite

Doctor Strange is the newest NPC in Fortnite Season 2.

To find Doctor Strange as an NPC, players will need to travel to the Daily Bugle POI in Fortnite. If players decide to land at the Daily Bugle, they will find Strange roaming around the building on the western side of the POI. To be more exact, Doctor Strange can be found on the ground floor of this building on the left side.

If players land close enough to the main building at the Daily Bugle, they will see a text bubble icon appear on their screen. This is an indicator that an NPC is close, if players follow that icon, they will eventually run into the NPC and can then start talking to them.

There's not much in the way of dialogue when speaking to Doctor Strange. Players will be able to earn some XP from talking to him and also acquire free Shield Potions. The NPC also has three different items that players can purchase, which are:

Storm Scout Sniper - 500 Gold Bars

Rift Portal - 250 Gold Bars

Shockwave Grenade - 36 Gold Bars

Unfortunately, the Sorcerer Supreme won't go into anything concerning the multiverse or other superhero dialogue when players speak with him. Instead, it will be a run-of-the-mill conversation that players will be familiar with if they've spoken to other NPCs on the map previously.

We'll be sure to update this article if Doctor Strange's location moves or if he starts offering additional items for sale or more dialogue. In the meantime, you can check out our other guides on the new weapons, map changes, and the battle pass in Fortnite Season 2.