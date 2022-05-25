Where To Find Calus In Season Of The Haunted's Sever Missions

Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted is here and brings back a fan-favorite villain players haven't heard from in a bit: Emperor Calus. While his Leviathan ship is back in the system now and absolutely filled with ghosts, they aren't the only ones doing some haunting this season.

Calus himself can be heard all over the now-Derelict Leviathan ship, especially in patrols and public events like Nightmare Containment, where he'll offer a glimpse into his motivations and wants. However, while we've yet to see Calus in the flesh this season, we have seen his visage in some of the Leviathan's darkest corners.

According to the Season of the Haunted Seal, players should expect to bump into an automaton of Calus six times over the course of this season's weekly mission, Sever. Listening to all six messages from Calus will reward players with the Hear, Don't Heed triumph, which they will need to finish the Seal and unlock the Reaper title.

Week 1

For the first week, you can find the remains of one of Calus' automatons shortly after the beginning of the Sever mission Shame, which focuses on Crow. Once you've placed the first of Eris Morn's beacons down, the game will direct you toward a small opening into a winding passage of vents. Once you emerge on the other side, you can follow the marker to your goal on the left or take a right. If you take a right, you will find Calus' disemboweled robot in the corner and approaching it will bring it whirring to life.

Calus' location in the first Sever mission, Shame.

Calus will speak to you directly at this point, forgiving you for your last hostile encounter with him and inviting you to "turn back and enjoy what's to come,'' as he and the Darkness encroach on everything you know.

Since the season's just begun, that's all there is for now, but we'll keep updating this article with more locations for Calus' robot over the weeks to come. In the meantime, the Season of the Haunted is filled with challenges to overcome, and while you're looking for him, you may as well check out our guide on where to find Calus' bobbleheads around the Leviathan.