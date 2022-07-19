Where To Find All Sheet Music In Stray

Sheet Music is a type of Collectible in Stray. It can be found in The Slums area, and there are 8 pieces to collect.

These Collectibles can be turned in at Morusque, the guitar-playing robot just down the stairs to the left of Guardian, the first robot you meet in The Slums.

Where to find Sheet Music 1/8

Sheet Music 1/8 can be found in Momo's flat. Once you gain entry, at the top of the tower with the orange sign, turn left and squeeze through the gap in the bars, leading into a dark room.

Climb up the boxes on the right to find the sheet music, sitting on a shelf.

Where to find Sheet Music 2/8

Sheet Music 2/8 can be found on a balcony above the Dufer Bar. Climb up and you'll find the balcony near the apartment where you find Sheet Music 06.

Cross a sign to reach the balcony, then climb up on the table to find the sheet music.

Where to find Sheet Music 3/8

Sheet Music 3/8 can be found in Elliot Programming. Read the note on the door to unlock the ability to knock on the door. Scratch at it and Nestor will open the door. Head through the door while it's open and you'll find the sheet music next to a portrait of another robot, on the wall opposite the door.

Where to find Sheet Music 4 /8

Sheet Music 4/8 can be purchased at The Market Place in The Slums. The Market Place is just down the stairs to the right of Guardian.

After you pick up an Energy Drink Can from one of the vending machines around The Slums, bring one to him and inspect the Sheet Music in the basked to the right of the merchant, then show him one of the Energy Drink Cans to obtain it.

Where to find Sheet Music 5/8

Sheet Music 5/8 can be found upstairs in Dufer Bar on the main street of The Slums.

Head inside, then go up the stairs on your left. The sheet music is on a booth table next to the pool table.

Where to find Sheet Music 6/8

Sheet Music 6/8 can be found in the flat above Dufer Bar in The Slums. Climb up to the roof and jump through the window with the glowing orange lantern.

Duck through the wooden doors in the back with the broken glass, then turn right to find it sitting on the small bookshelf.

Where to find Sheet Music 7/8

Sheet Music 7/8 can be found in a book-filled apartment above The Slums. Climb up above the alley where robots are throwing paint cans, then continue towards the back, beyond the couch with the TV.

From there, jump across the gap to reach a small balcony with a glowing Outsider sign, then squeeze through the boarded-up doorway.

Inside, you'll find tons of books. In the center of the room, you'll find a deactivated robot and a piano. Climb up on the piano and you'll find Sheet Music 07.

Where to find Sheet Music 8/8

Sheet Music 8/8 can be found in the Slums safe, which can be found in the alley to the right of Morusque, the guitar-playing robot that collects Sheet Music.

Morusque can be found just down the stairs to the left of Guardian, the first robot you meet in The Slums.

Approach and inspect the safe to obtain a note. Show it to B-12, who will translate it to "follows the numbers." Head to Elliot Programming, on the main street in the slums, then read the note on the door to unlock the ability to knock on the door.

Scratch at it and Nestor will open the door. Head through it while it's open and go up the stairs across the room to find an upper area, where you can meet Elliot.

Show him the note and he'll tell you it says "Dufer Bar." Head to the window that's covered in a green shade, then scratch it to open the window. Hop outside and down to ground level and you'll be just outside Dufer Bar.

Head inside and climb up on the bar, then turn left. Swipe at the picture of the beach to knock it off the wall, revealing a code. 1-2-83.

Return to the safe and enter the code. The safe will open, giving you the ability to pick up Sheet Music 08.