It's been a couple days since The Origin last reached out to us, which means it's time for another Covert Ops mission from him. This time, we're starting out yet again with another device uplink, this time in some new areas at least. This third of four Covert Ops challenges tasks us with operating a tank, but due to the battlefield constantly shifting each faction's turf around, they may be hard to find these days. Here's where to find a tank in Fortnite.

First you'll need to establish a device uplink. We've got options close to Coney Crossroads, the Daily Bugle, Tilted Towers, Rocky Reels, and Chonker's Speedway. Make your choice however you please and grab that device uplink. The Origin's velvety-smooth voice will come over the comms, talking about how great of a driver you are. This is because he needs someone to drive a tank and destroy some structures. 300 of them, in fact.

Choose any of these locations; a tank should be nearby no matter where you go.

Tank time!

This may seem daunting, but it should be easy to get this done all in one match, if you're lucky. The challenge page won't show you tank spawns--that would make it too easy, wouldn't it? Luckily, there should be a tank around each of the areas the device uplinks are located. There are also two over by Command Cavern, waiting to be driven.

Once you've commandeered yourself or your party a tank, start driving around, running through as many trees, rocks, fences, buildings, or any other destructible objects around the map as possible. You can also shoot buildings down with the tank cannon, but this is super loud and might attract unwanted attention. Sometimes Fortnite proves inconsistent with what it considers to be a "structure." In seasons past, any destructible object counted, but these days you're safest targeting walls, ceilings, and floors whenever possible--the tall buildings within Daily Bugle make especially great targets, as taking out the foundation will quickly wipe out an entire building.

Either way, once you've destroyed the required 300 structures, The Origin will congratulate you on a job well done and tell you to wait for the final mission. Fantastic job, looper. You're one step closer to that Secret Sledge pickaxe we've all got our eyes on.