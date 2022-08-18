Where To Buy Thymesia, A New Soulslike, For The Best Price

Thymesia is the latest soulslike to hit the market, and right now you can buy it at a great low price.

By on

Comments

Thymesia, a challenging new soulslike, is available at a discounted price for the next few days. If you’re planning to pick up ths action-RPG, you’ll want to take a closer look at Fanatical’s promotion, which is listing the game for $19.49 and giving you a 5 percent off voucher for your next purchase. You’ll also get a second voucher as part of the ongoing Summer Sale, which is worth up to $50. Thymesia is regularly $25, so this is a pretty good deal.

Buy Thymesia at Fanatical

Fanatical is offering Thymesia as a Steam key, making this an easy way to add another great title to your ever-growing library. You’ll also find the game available directly on Steam, although it’s only discounted to $22.49--and doesn’t come with any of the additional vouchers found through Fanatical.

Click To Unmute
Thymesia Video Review
  1. Warzone 2 Release Date May Have Leaked | GameSpot News
  2. Saints Row - Everything To Know
  3. NBA 2K23: MyNBA
  4. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. A Plague Tale: Requiem - Gameplay Overview Trailer
  6. Skull and Bones: Ship's Log #1
  7. Bringing Redfall to life with Arkane Austin
  8. Hogwarts Legacy - A Hot Summer Day [ASMR]
  9. Midnight Fight Express Video Review
  10. SMITE - Ishtar Cinematic Teaser | The Goddess of Love and War
  11. Thymesia | Launch Trailer | Out Now
  12. Them's Fightin' Herds - Console Release Date Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Thymesia launched today (August 18), and the game is already impressing players with its great combat system that makes meaningful changes to the usual soulslike gameplay. For example, you can make use of a unique raven form while fighting to pelt enemies with daggers, interrupt their attacks, and swiftly move around the battlefield to improve your positioning. The story is just as bleak as you’d expect for the genre, with you stepping into the shoes of Corvus, a character that’s trying to save the kingdom by collecting fragmented memories and unraveling the truth about its collapse.

Our Thymesia review gave the game an 8/10, noting its intense combat and a unique talent system that lets you change your play style on the fly.

“Thymesia, a 3D action game that draws heavy influence from some specific From titles, manages to strike that balance successfully, creating a Souls-like that taps into the same rewarding moments provided by its biggest inspirations,” wrote critic Phil Hornshaw. “The game's fast combat works exceedingly well, finding the same tough-but-rewarding cadence of both Sekiro and Bloodborne.”

Jon Bitner on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Thymesia
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)