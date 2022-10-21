Where To Buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Processors
Intel has just released a slew of great new processors. Here's where you can find them in stock.
Intel’s latest batch of processors is finally here. It seems like we only just received the Alder Lake products, but as of October 20, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors are officially in the wild. As you’d expect from any new release from Intel, this suite of processors is the fastest yet. If you're looking to upgrade your CPU, you'll definitely want to consider one of the Raptor Lake processors. Here’s a closer look at the 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors and where you can buy them.
Disclosure: This story is sponsored by Intel.
Intel Core i9-13900K
$660
No corners were cut with the Intel Core i9-13900K, which clocks in at an eye-watering $660. However, that price is buying you the best processor on the planet. With 24 cores (8P, 16E), 32 threads, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770, and a max turbo frequency up to 5.8GHz, there isn’t much on the market that can compete with Intel’s new flagship. This seems to be the early favorite of shoppers, and it’s currently sold out at most locations. Be sure to check back frequently, however, as we’re sure stock will improve as we approach the holiday season.
Intel Core i9-13900KF
$630
If you’re looking to save a few bucks, consider checking out the KF lineup--which is available across the i9, i7, and i5. These processors offer the same specs as their more expensive siblings but lack the integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Intel Core i7-3700KF
$430
With a CPU speed of 5.4GHz, 16 cores (8 P-cores, 8 E-cores), 24 threads, and 30M cache, the i7-13700KF is a beast. It’s not quite as powerful as the Intel Core i9 lineup, but it does clock in with a price tag that’s a bit more palatable. The i7-13700KF will run you $430--if you can find it in stock.
Intel Core i7-13700K
$450
The Intel Core i7-13700K offers the same specs as the Intel Core i7-13700KF, but it also features integrated Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Intel Core i5-13600KF
$310
The Intel Core i5 is the most affordable product of the bunch. Specifically, the i5-13600KF 14-Core processor, which can be had for just $310. It’s certainly not the most exciting processor of the bunch, but capable of operating at 3.5GHz, it’s decent for a bit of gaming.
Intel Core i5-13600K
$330
You’ll also find the i5-13600K available for $330, which offers all the same specs buts comes with integrated graphics. Considering its just $20 more expensive, it might be worth springing for the upgrade.
