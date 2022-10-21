Where To Buy Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Processors

Intel’s latest batch of processors is finally here. It seems like we only just received the Alder Lake products, but as of October 20, the 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors are officially in the wild. As you’d expect from any new release from Intel, this suite of processors is the fastest yet. If you're looking to upgrade your CPU, you'll definitely want to consider one of the Raptor Lake processors. Here’s a closer look at the 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors and where you can buy them.

Disclosure: This story is sponsored by Intel.