Where Is Xur Today? (September 9-13) - Destiny 2 Xur Exotic Items And Location Guide

Season of Plunder continues in Destiny 2 with another visit from Xur and a new slate of Exotics and legendary weapons and armor for your collection. It's a great time to grab fresh Exotics to help you compete in the season's first Iron Banner, which runs through the weekend.

Xur arrives in the Solar System with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday (until Daylight Saving brings that forward by an hour in November). Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.