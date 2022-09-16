Where Is Xur Today? (September 16-20) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Xur returns this weekend in Destiny 2 with a new batch of weapons and armor--perfect to help you take advantage of the week's amped-up reputation gains in Vanguard Strikes and Nightfalls. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's offering.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday (until Daylight Saving brings that forward by an hour in November). Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.