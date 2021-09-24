Where Is Xur Today? (Sept. 24-28) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Last week, Xur offered a whole bunch of killer Legendary weapons in addition to his usual haul of Exotics in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine is back in the solar system for another weekend, with a whole new crop of weapons, armor, and Legendaries for you to peruse. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what Exotics he's selling.

Xur arrives at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday, September 24, so we'll update this post as soon as he arrives with everything you need to know about his inventory.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor: one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.