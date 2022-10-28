Where Is Xur Today? (October 28-November 1) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Like clockwork, Xur is headed to the Solar system of Destiny 2 for another boot sale of Exotic weapons and legendary-class gear. When he arrives, you can also expect to find two curated Exotic weapons from previous seasons, with new perks that can potentially turn them into must-have weapons. While we don't quite know yet where Xur is, we'll update this post as soon as he lands in one of his regular haunts.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

For more on Destiny 2, you check out the final week of seasonal challenges, a guide on how to defeat those pesky Champions in high-level content, and the tweaks introduced in a recent patch.