Where Is Xur Today? (October 21-25) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It's Friday, a daily reset is hitting Destiny 2 in just a few hours, and a certain arms dealer will appear to offer a varied selection of Exotic weapons and armor for a few days. As usual, you can expect Xur to hang around for a while in one his usual haunts, offering players some of the best gear in Destiny 2 in exchange for legendary shards. While we don't quite know where Xur is just yet, we'll update this post as soon as we have his location.

While you wait for Xur to arrive, there's plenty to do in Destiny 2 now that the Festival of the Lost Halloween event has begun. You can check out our Festival of the Lost guide to help you complete your Event Card, take a peek at the delightful Ghostbusters emote, and grab the new Mech-themed armor ornaments in the Eververse store.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.