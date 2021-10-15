Where Is Xur Today? (Oct. 15-19) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor.

You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system. We don't know where Xur is yet, but we'll update this post as soon as he makes an appearance. In the meantime, there's no shortage of other activities to take part in inside of Destiny 2.

The game's annual Halloween event--Festival of the Lost--has kicked off and if you're looking for a few tips on how to start a run in the Haunted Sectors, we've got you covered on that front.

It's also a fresh Trials of Osiris weekend, in case you're in the mood for high-level PvP competition and earning a rare flawless run in Saint-14's arena, so stick around for that.