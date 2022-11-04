Where Is Xur Today? (November 4-8) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what the Agent of the Nine has for sale.
Xur has returned to the Solar System in Destiny 2, and as usual, he's packing plenty of heat with Exotic weapons and legendary-class gear. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling.
This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering The Prospector grenade launcher. Hunters can pick up Orpheus Rig boots; Titans can grab the Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Crown of Tempests helmet.
Xur Location
Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone of the EDZ, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards
- The Prospector - 29 legendary shards
- Orpheus Rig - 23 legendary shards
- Doomfang Pauldrons - 23 legendary shards
- Crown of Tempests - 23 legendary shards
- Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest - free
- Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Dead Man's Tale (Kinetic scout rifle)
- Full Bore
- Steady Rounds
- Outlaw
- Composite Stock
Hawkmoon (Kinetic hand cannon)
- Extended Barrel
- Alloy Magazine
- Surplus
- Textured Grip
Timelines Vertex (Energy fusion rifle)
- Candle PS
- Spark PS
- Ionized Battery
- Projection Fuse
- Firmly Planted
- Elemental Capacitor
Hollow Words (Energy fusion rifle)
- Arrowhead Brake
- Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Accelerated Coils
- Enhanced Battery
- Quickdraw
- Disruption Break
Corsair’s Wrath (Heavy linear fusion rifle)
- Chambered Compensator
- Fluted Barrel
- Accelerated Coils
- Enhanced Battery
- No Distractions
- Unrelenting
Cold Denial (Kinetic pulse rifle)
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Extended Barrel
- High-Caliber Rounds
- Ricochet Rounds
- Pulse Monitor
- Eye of the Storm
Gridskipper (Energy pulse rifle)
- Corkscrew Rifling
- Fluted Barrel
- Extended Mag
- High-Caliber Rounds
- Heating Up
- High-Impact Reserves
Night Watch (Kinetic scout rifle)
- Extended Barrel
- Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Accurized Rounds
- Alloy Magazine
- Outlaw
- Multikill Clip
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2 (Energy submachine gun)
- Chambered Compensator
- Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Accurized Rounds
- Extended Mag
- Pulse Monitor
- Surrounded
Legendary Armor
Titan
BrayTech Thermal Grips
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 18
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 18
- Total: 59
BrayTech Iron-Heart Engine
- Mobility: 15
- Resilience: 7
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 11
- Intellect: 99
- Strength: 9
- Total: 60
BrayTech Sn0Helm
- Mobility: 17
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 17
- Intellect: 10
- Strength: 2
- Total: 57
BrayTech Sn0Boots
- Mobility: 15
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 14
- Discipline: 15
- Intellect: 15
- Strength: 2
- Total: 63
BrayTech Absolute Zero Mark
Warlock
BrayTech Researcher’s Gloves
- Mobility: 17
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 13
- Intellect: 15
- Strength: 2
- Total: 58
BrayTech Researcher’s Robes
- Mobility: 24
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 20
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 2
- Total: 63
BrayTech Researcher’s Hood
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 17
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 23
- Strength: 7
- Total: 64
BrayTech Researcher’s Boots
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 7
- Intellect: 18
- Strength: 7
- Total: 60
BrayTech Researcher’s Bond
Hunter
BrayTech Survival Mitts
- Mobility: 12
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 20
- Intellect: 9
- Strength: 2
- Total: 61
BrayTech Combat Vest
- Mobility: 7
- Resilience: 10
- Recovery: 14
- Discipline: 14
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 14
- Total: 61
BrayTech Sn0Mask
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 17
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 12
- Strength: 13
- Total: 59
BrayTech Sn0Treads
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 24
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline: 6
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 22
- Total: 62
BrayTech Winter Cloak
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.
