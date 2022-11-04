Where Is Xur Today? (November 4-8) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Xur has returned to the Solar System in Destiny 2, and as usual, he's packing plenty of heat with Exotic weapons and legendary-class gear. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling.

This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering The Prospector grenade launcher. Hunters can pick up Orpheus Rig boots; Titans can grab the Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Crown of Tempests helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the EDZ

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone of the EDZ, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

The Prospector - 29 legendary shards

Orpheus Rig - 23 legendary shards

Doomfang Pauldrons - 23 legendary shards

Crown of Tempests - 23 legendary shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Dead Man's Tale (Kinetic scout rifle)

Full Bore

Steady Rounds

Outlaw

Composite Stock

Hawkmoon (Kinetic hand cannon)

Extended Barrel

Alloy Magazine

Surplus

Textured Grip

Timelines Vertex (Energy fusion rifle)

Candle PS

Spark PS

Ionized Battery

Projection Fuse

Firmly Planted

Elemental Capacitor

Hollow Words (Energy fusion rifle)

Arrowhead Brake

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accelerated Coils

Enhanced Battery

Quickdraw

Disruption Break

Corsair’s Wrath (Heavy linear fusion rifle)

Chambered Compensator

Fluted Barrel

Accelerated Coils

Enhanced Battery

No Distractions

Unrelenting

Cold Denial (Kinetic pulse rifle)

Corkscrew Rifling

Extended Barrel

High-Caliber Rounds

Ricochet Rounds

Pulse Monitor

Eye of the Storm

Gridskipper (Energy pulse rifle)

Corkscrew Rifling

Fluted Barrel

Extended Mag

High-Caliber Rounds

Heating Up

High-Impact Reserves

Night Watch (Kinetic scout rifle)

Extended Barrel

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Alloy Magazine

Outlaw

Multikill Clip

IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2 (Energy submachine gun)

Chambered Compensator

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Accurized Rounds

Extended Mag

Pulse Monitor

Surrounded

Legendary Armor

Titan

BrayTech Thermal Grips

Mobility: 2

Resilience: 18

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 9

Strength: 18

Total: 59

BrayTech Iron-Heart Engine

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 7

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 11

Intellect: 99

Strength: 9

Total: 60

BrayTech Sn0Helm

Mobility: 17

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 17

Intellect: 10

Strength: 2

Total: 57

BrayTech Sn0Boots

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 14

Discipline: 15

Intellect: 15

Strength: 2

Total: 63

BrayTech Absolute Zero Mark

Warlock

BrayTech Researcher’s Gloves

Mobility: 17

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 15

Strength: 2

Total: 58

BrayTech Researcher’s Robes

Mobility: 24

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 20

Intellect: 9

Strength: 2

Total: 63

BrayTech Researcher’s Hood

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 17

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 23

Strength: 7

Total: 64

BrayTech Researcher’s Boots

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 10

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 18

Strength: 7

Total: 60

BrayTech Researcher’s Bond

Hunter

BrayTech Survival Mitts

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 20

Intellect: 9

Strength: 2

Total: 61

BrayTech Combat Vest

Mobility: 7

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 14

Discipline: 14

Intellect: 2

Strength: 14

Total: 61

BrayTech Sn0Mask

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 9

Recovery: 17

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 12

Strength: 13

Total: 59

BrayTech Sn0Treads

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 24

Recovery: 2

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 2

Strength: 22

Total: 62

BrayTech Winter Cloak

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.