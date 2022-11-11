Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what the Agent of the Nine has for sale.
Destiny 2's favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling.
This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave. For his weapon, Xur is offering Telesto. Hunters can pick up the Knucklehead Radar helmet, Titans can grab the Khepri's Sting helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Starfire Protocol armor.
Xur Location
Head to Nessus and use the Watcher's Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.
Xur Exotic and Legendary Items
- Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards
- Telesto - 29 legendary shards
- Khepri's Sting - 23 legendary shards
- Knucklehead Radar - 23 legendary shards
- Starfire Protocol - 23 legendary shards
- Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
- Xenology quest - free
- Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer
Exotic Weapons
Legendary Weapons
Survivor's Epitaph (Kinetic hand cannon)
- Extended Barrel
- Fluted Barrel
- Alloy Magazine
- Flared Magwell
- Quickdraw
- Subsistence
- Osmosis
- One for All
Shattered Cipher (Heavy machine gun)
- Full Bore
- Polygonal Rifling
- Tactical Mag
- Alloy Magazine
- Heating Up
- Surrounded
Jian 7 Rifle (Energy pulse rifle)
- SRO-52 Ocular
- SPO-26 Front
- Alloy Magazine
- Appended Mag
- Firmly Planted
- Dragonfly
Stars in Shadow (Energy pulse rifle)
- Arrowhead Brake
- Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Appended Mag
- Alloy Magazine
- Field Prep
- Pulse Monitor
- Kill Clip
- Thresh
Gridskipper (Energy pulse rifle)
- Arrowhead Brake
- Smallbore
- Extended Mag
- Armor-Piercing Rounds
- Heating Up
- Thresh
Sojourner's Tale (Energy shotgun)
- Hammer-Forged Rifling
- Smallbore
- Extended Mag
- Steady Rounds
- Tunnel Vision
- Opening Shot
Punching Out (Energy sidearm)
- Full Bore
- Smallbore
- Appended Mag
- Armor-Piercing Rounds
- Surplus // Encore
- High-Impact Reserves
- Wellspring
Legendary Armor
Titan
The Shelter in Place gauntlets
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 7
- Intellect: 18
- Strength: 7
- Total: 60
The Shelter in Place chest armor
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 22
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 12
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 16
- Total: 60
The Shelter in Place helmet
- Mobility: 10
- Resilience: 12
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 10
- Intellect: 12
- Strength: 10
- Total: 60
The Shelter in Place leg armor
- Mobility: 15
- Resilience: 14
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline: 15
- Intellect: 10
- Strength: 6
- Total: 62
Mark of Shelter
Hunter
The Took Offense gauntlets
- Mobility: 12
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 11
- Discipline: 24
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 2
- Total: 60
The Took Offense chest armor
- Mobility: 2
- Resilience: 19
- Recovery: 9
- Discipline: 16
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 12
- Total: 60
The Took Offense helmet
- Mobility: 6
- Resilience: 19
- Recovery: 6
- Discipline: 13
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 18
- Total: 64
The Took Offense leg armor
- Mobility: 13
- Resilience: 2
- Recovery: 16
- Discipline: 8
- Intellect: 12
- Strength: 13
- Total: 64
The Took Offense cloak
Warlock
Xenos Vale IV gauntlets
- Mobility: 11
- Resilience: 9
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 9
- Intellect: 8
- Strength: 14
- Total: 61
Xenos Vale IV chest armor
- Mobility: 16
- Resilience: 6
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 2
- Intellect: 16
- Strength: 13
- Total: 63
Xenos Vale IV helmet
- Mobility: 19
- Resilience: 7
- Recovery: 2
- Discipline: 6
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 22
- Total: 58
Xenos Vale IV leg armor
- Mobility: 8
- Resilience: 13
- Recovery: 10
- Discipline: 11
- Intellect: 2
- Strength: 19
- Total: 63
Xenos Vale Bond
Exotic Armor
Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. He only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.
