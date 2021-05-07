Where Is Xur Today? (May 7-11) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

After some maintenance to kick off the closing ceremonies of the Guardian Games, Destiny 2 is back online. The Season of the Chosen is ending on Tuesday, so this is your last chance to visit Xur and pick up new Exotics before the Season of the Splicer begins on May 11. Here's where he is and what he's selling.

Head to the Tower, in the Hangar area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Skyburner's Oath. Hunters can pick up the Gwisin Vest chest armor; for Titans, there's the Mask of the Quiet One helmet; and for Warlocks, Xur has Vesper of Radius chest armor.

Xur Location

Spawn in at the central Tower transmat zone and turn left to head down the stairs to the Hangar. At the bottom of those stairs, hang another left and pass under the structure to find a catwalk staircase in the back corner of the area, to the north. Xur is up the stairs a bit, surveying the Last City below.

Look for Xur on the catwalk at the north edge of the Tower, near the Dead Orbit area.

Xur Exotic Items

In the final week of the Season of the Chosen, Xur brings Skyburner's Oath. The scout rifle is a Cabal weapon in Guardian hands and does extra damage to Cabal enemies--perfect for activities where you know you'll have to face a whole bunch of the space rhinos for the duration. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

Skyburner's Oath -- 29 legendary shards

Gwisin Vest -- 23 legendary shards

Mask of the Quiet One -- 23 legendary shards

Vesper of Radius -- 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest -- free

Skyburner's Oath (Scout Rifle)

Use the Cabal's own weapons against them for some serious bonus damage with Skyburner's Oath.

Skyburner's Oath is the ultimate anti-Cabal PvE weapon. The solar scout rifle is, in fact, a stolen Cabal weapon with two modes of fire. If you shoot it from the hip, it fires explosive, seeking slugs that chase targets and do bonus damage to Cabal enemies. Aim down the sight and the slugs travel faster, shoot slower, and stay straight rather than seeking, while doing higher damage. Skyburner's Oath can also penetrate Phalanx shields, making it extremely handy for taking down some of the Cabal's most annoying combatants.

Gwisin Vest (Hunter)

Your Spectral Blades last a lot longer if you use this Exotic well.

If you're using the Spectral Blades Super for the Nightstalker subclass, you should be using Gwisin Vest. The Exotic extends your Super by giving you Super energy back when you rack up kills and then trigger its stealth ability. Each kill you make before going into stealth restores more energy, so if you're quick and careful, you can make your Spectral Blades last a lot longer in both PvP and PvE.

Stats:

Mobility: 12

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 6

Discipline: 6

Intellect: 18

Strength: 6

Total: 62

Mask of the Quiet One (Titan)

Taking damage in battle has its advantages when you're wearing the Mask of the Quiet One.

For Titans, Mask of the Quiet One can help you turn disadvantages into advantages. The Exotic gives you ability energy whenever you take damage, helping you to get more options in battle more quickly. If you're critically damaged and you manage to make a kill, you'll regain full health--so wearing it in PvP battles can give you a serious boost, provided you're victorious against at least one foe.

Stats:

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 10

Recovery: 7

Discipline: 18

Intellect: 11

Strength: 2

Total: 63

Vesper of Radius (Warlock)

Use your rifts as an offensive tool when wearing Vesper of Radius.

Warlocks who like rifts get an offensive advantage with Vesper of Radius. Whenever you're surrounded, you'll regain your rift energy more quickly. That gives you a good incentive to get into the thick of battle, because when you cast your rifts, you'll release an Arc shockwave that damages enemies around you. That means if you're a Warlock who gets into the thick of the fight, you can cast your rift more often and do some damage with it as well.

Stats: