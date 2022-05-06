Where Is Xur Today? (May 6-10) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Another weekend in Destiny 2 means another visit from Exotics vendor Xur, offering you a host of weapons and armor to upgrade your arsenal. With the Guardian Games raging this week, it's a good idea to get yourself some new gear to help your class take the top spot on the podium. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling this week.

Xur arrives with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he shows up.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.