Where Is Xur Today? (May 28-June 1) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Xur returns to Destiny 2 this week with a new batch of Exotics to give you a boost. That's great, because last weekend saw the release of the Vault of Glass raid, and the newly updated activity is tougher than its Destiny 1 counterpart.

Head to the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Sweet Business. Hunters can pick up the Lucky Raspberry chest armor; for Titans, there's the ACD/0 Feedback Fence gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Apotheosis Veil helmet.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. We'll update this post upon Xur's arrival with a full rundown of where he's located, how you can find him, and what he's carrying. His inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor.