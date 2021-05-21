Where Is Xur Today? (May 21-25) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer is bringing back an old Destiny 1 favorite: the Vault of Glass raid. It launches on Saturday, May 22, which makes this a great time to visit our old buddy Xur to check out his haul of Exotic weapons and armor.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. We'll update this post upon Xur's arrival with a full rundown of where he's located, how you can find him, and what he's carrying. His inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor.

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor, one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.

You'll also need plenty of Legendary Shards to pay for Xur's wares. The Exotic Engram will cost you 97 shards, while Xur's weapon will run you 29 shards and each piece of armor costs 23 shards. You can snag another Engram from his haul if you have an Exotic Cipher. You can get more of those by completing Xur's Xenology quest, which he offers each week.