Where Is Xur Today? (May 20-24) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

This is it: the last visit from Xur in Destiny 2 before the end of the Season of the Risen. That makes this a final chance to stock up on new Exotic and Legendary weapons and armor before the new season kicks off and raises the Power level caps, sending players back to grinding to get ready for high-level content. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling to help you prepare for the future.

Xur shows up with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he arrives with everything you need to know.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.