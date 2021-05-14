Where Is Xur Today? (May 14-18) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Season of the Splicer is here in Destiny 2, bringing new weapons and armor, a new six-player activity, and new transmog capabilities. Xur returns for his weekly visit to bring you new Exotics for your collection as well, giving you a chance to outfit your Guardian characters with a new weapon and new pieces of armor.

Xur appears every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, it's not always clear where he'll show up. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. We'll update this post with Xur's location when he arrives in the solar system.

Xur offers a fresh weapon each week for the cost of 29 Legendary Shards, as well as three pieces of armor, one for each of Destiny 2's three character classes. Armor costs a bit less at 23 Legendary Shards. In addition, you can also purchase an Exotic Fated Engram from Xur for 96 Legendary Shards, which is guaranteed to give you an Exotic you don't already have (not counting Exotics tied to specific activities). Just note that you can only buy one per week, and the engram is specific to the character class who buys it--so if you're trying to get a new Titan helmet, don't buy the engram with your Warlock.