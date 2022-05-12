Where Is Xur Today? (May 13-17) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Every Friday in Destiny 2 sees the return of arms dealer Xur, who brings with him a selection of Exotic weapons, armor, and other Legendary-Class gear. Xur's range of Legendary items had previously been bugged, although that has since been fixed.

With the Guardian Games on, now's a good time to stock up on items that could give you the edge in the annual bragging rights contest between Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans.

We don't know where Xur is right now, but as usual, we'll update this post as soon as we locate him after the daily Destiny 2 reset. You can also check out our guide on what Trials of Osiris has to offer.

Xur will pop into the solar system from Friday's daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and will hang around until the weekly reset at the same time the following Tuesday.

His exact location is always a mystery as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. Xur does have a set number of locations where he appears every week, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.