Where Is Xur Today? (March 4-8) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

It's here: the launch of a new raid in Destiny 2. The Witch Queen expansion brings another huge endgame activity for players to battle through, and especially if you're taking part in the race to finish the raid in the first 24 hours, you're going to want to be as prepared as possible. Xur is back in the solar system to help with a fresh batch of Exotics and Legendary gear to help--here's where you can find him and everything he's selling.

Xur arrives in the solar system with the daily reset on Fridays, so we'll update this article as soon as he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.