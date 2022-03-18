Where Is Xur Today? (March 18-22) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

With new endgame activities looming in Destiny 2, it's a great time to stock up on new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor from Xur. Bungie has outlined the future for the Season of the Risen in Destiny 2, outlining when tough content such as Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes and challenges for the Vow of the Disciple raid will hit the game, and you're going to want the best gear possible to deal with them. Here's where Xur can be found this weekend and what he's selling.

Xur arrives in the solar system with the daily reset, so we'll update this article when he shows up.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.