Where Is Xur Today? (June 4-8) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Iron Banner is nearly upon us once again in Destiny 2, and that means you're going to want to bring the best weapons you can to bear against other players. It's a great time to visit Xur when he returns to the solar system with more Exotics to add to your collection.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor. We'll update this post when Xur arrives on Friday, June 4, with his exact location and inventory.