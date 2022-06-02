Where Is Xur Today? (June 3-7) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Destiny 2's favorite arms dealer Xur is on his way to offer a selection of Exotic weapons and armor from his inventory. With Season of the Haunted having some new activities that require heavy firepower, now's a good time to see what Xur has for sale so that you can triumph in Nightmare Containment on the Derelict Leviathan or in the new Duality dungeon.

We don't know where Xur will appear just yet, but we'll update this post as soon as we have his location. He usually pops up in one of three locations--Nessus, the EDZ, and the Tower hangar--so he's not too difficult to track down. Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday.

His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss.

In addition to a rotating pool of Exotic weapons, Xur has also been offering weapons that were previously locked to seasonal quests--Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale--with each gun having a fresh roll of perks every week.

For those of you looking to grab an Exotic Cipher that can be used to purchase an Exotic weapon from the monument in the Tower, there's also a lengthy quest that you can acquire from Xur that'll reward you with one of these rare items.