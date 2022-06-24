Where Is Xur Today? (June 24-28) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur returns to the Destiny 2 solar system this weekend, bringing another chance for you to gear up with fresh Exotic weapons and armor to take on some of the game's toughest challenges. With this return of the freelance version of the Trials of Osiris, you've got a great opportunity to find yourself something that can help you get an edge. Here's where you can find Xur and what he's selling.

You can find Xur in the solar system starting at the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he arrives.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.