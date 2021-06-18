Where Is Xur Today? (June 18-22) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Destiny 2's Season of the Splicer story continues to fire away on all cylinders. The season is quickly wearing on, which means Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes are about to join the list of high-level activities you can take on. That makes it a great time to get some new Exotics from Xur in preparation. Xur returns to the solar system with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this post with his location and slate of Exotic wares as soon as he shows up on June 18.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. The thing is, where he'll land isn't known until he actually arrives. Xur can hang out at one of several locations, including in the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor.

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor: one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.