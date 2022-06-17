Where Is Xur Today? (June 17-21) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur returns in Destiny 2 this weekend, bringing a new slate of Exotic weapons and armor to the Solar System. If you're looking to maximize your potential in the new Crucible Labs Control Zone game mode that's coming to PvP next week, it's a great time to get new gear. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what he's selling.

Xur arrives with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he touches down in the Solar System.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.