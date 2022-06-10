Where Is Xur Today? (June 10-14) - Destiny 2 Xur Location & Exotic Items Guide

Destiny 2's mysterious Exotics merchant, Xur, is back in the game once again. As always, he has a slate of Exotic and Legendary items--both weapons and armor--for sale, but his location is a mystery to players when he first shows up. Below, we run through where to find Xur and all of the items he has for sale for this current visit during Season of the Haunted. You have until the weekly reset on June 14 to pay him a visit and buy what you're interested in.

This week you can find Xur in the Tower, inside the Hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Two-Tailed Fox. Hunters can pick up the Frost-EE5 boots; Titans can grab Peregrine Greaves boots; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Eye of Another World helmet. For Hawkmoon, it has the Rangefinder perk and Dead Man's Tale has Outlaw.

Xur location

Xur's location in the Tower.

Start at the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to get to Xur this week. After spawning in, turn left and head down the ramp, then down the stairs ahead. When you reach the Hangar, hang a left and head north. At the back of the area is a metal staircase leading up to a catwalk, where you'll find Xur.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

Two-Tailed Fox - 29 legendary shards

Frost-EE5 - 23 legendary shards

Peregrine Greaves - 23 legendary shards

Eye of Another World - 23 legendary shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - Free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Two-Tailed Fox

They can run, but they can't hide from this rocket launcher.

Blast Radius -- 40

Velocity -- 50

Stability -- 70

Handling -- 52

Reload Speed -- 39

Rounds Per Minute -- 40

Magazine -- 1

This Exotic rocket launcher packs a one-two punch, as it fires off a pair of missiles at a target. One missile does Void damage, the other hits with Solar power, and both projectiles have a lock-on feature for maximum lethality.

Frost-EE5

Stay Frost-EE5

Mobility -- 28

Resilience -- 2

Recovery -- 2

Discipline -- 7

Intellect -- 13

Strength -- 12

Total -- 64

For the Hunters who value speed and abilities over everything else, Frost-EE5 boots are vital for giving you that extra edge in the battlefield. Dodging an attack will speed up your sprint ability, and the added bonus of these boots is that you'll generate more energy for your abilities so long as you're in motion.

Peregrine Greaves

As if Titans weren't enough of a menace in the Crucible.

Mobility -- 9

Resilience -- 9

Recovery -- 16

Discipline -- 8

Intellect -- 12

Strength -- 11

Total -- 65

This Exotic has a simple but effective perk, as it adds some devastating power to any shoulder charge attacks that are done while airborne.

Eye of Another World

It's definitely not a vaping helmet.

Mobility -- 6

Resilience -- 24

Recovery -- 4

Discipline -- 6

Intellect -- 13

Strength -- 10

Total -- 63

When you need to keep an eye on your target, Eye of Another World will keep all enemies within view marked and within your sense of awareness. Another perk that this Exotic helmet has is that it buffs ability regen.

Legendary Weapons

Don't forget, Xur can help you complete your collection of other weapons as well.

Whispering Slab (Combat bow) -- Lightweight frame, Firmly planted, and Opening shot

Imperial Needle (Combat bow) -- Lightweight frame, Impulse amplifier, and Thresh

Grridskipper (Pulse rifle) -- Rapid-fire frame, Slideways, and Thresh

Fractethyst (Shotgun) -- Precision frame, Adagio, and Full Auto Trigger System

Ioata Draconis (Fusion rifle) -- High Impact frame, Under pressure, and High-impact reserves

Blast Battue (Grenade launcher) -- Adaptive frame, Moving target, and Wellspring

Stars in Shadow (Pulse rifle) -- High-impact frame, Quickdraw, Moving target, One quiet moment

Legendary armor

Anti-Extinction set (Warlocks, Titans, and Hunters)

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss.

In addition to a rotating selection of Exotic weapons and gear, Xur also stocks a number of Legendary-class items from previous seasons, guns with a few handy perks, and legacy Exotics that were previously only obtainable in older seasons, specifically Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale. Those two weapons are available for a hefty amount of Glimmer and other rare materials, but they also come with a different perk each week.

For those of you looking to grab an Exotic Cipher that can be used to purchase an Exotic weapon from the monument in the Tower, there's also a lengthy quest that you can acquire from Xur that'll reward you with one of these rare items.