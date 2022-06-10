Where Is Xur Today? (June 10-14) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

It's another Friday and another chance to grab some of the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2 as Xur will return to the solar system for the next few days. The Agent of the Nine will be back with what will hopefully be some handy weapons and armor to help you out during Season of the Haunted, and as usual, he'll be appearing in one of three distinct locations.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. We don't know where Xur is yet, but we'll update this post just as soon as we find out if he's in the EDZ, the Tower hangar, or chilling outside of a Cabal battleground on Nessus.

In addition to a rotating selection of Exotic weapons and gear, Xur also stocks a number of Legendary-class items from previous seasons, guns with a few handy perks, and legacy Exotics that were previously only obtainable in older seasons, specifically Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale. Those two weapons are available for a hefty amount of Glimmer and other rare materials, but they also come with a different perk each week.

For those of you looking to grab an Exotic Cipher that can be used to purchase an Exotic weapon from the monument in the Tower, there's also a lengthy quest that you can acquire from Xur that'll reward you with one of these rare items.