Where Is Xur Today? (July 9-13) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Solstice of Heroes is well underway in Destiny 2, bringing a bunch of new armor pieces and cosmetics for players to chase. The objectives will take you through a bunch of activities in the game, so you're going to want to stock up

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system. We'll update this post as soon as Xur shows up in the solar system on Friday.

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor: one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.