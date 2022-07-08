Where Is Xur Today? (July 8-12) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

The story of Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted appears to be at an end, but there's still lots to do in the game, and plenty of reason to grab new Exotic weapons and armor from Xur. He's back in the Solar System for the weekend, offering new gear that can help you take on the Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfalls, while also getting ready for the summertime Solstice event later this month.

Xur arrives with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.