Where Is Xur Today? (July 29-August 2) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur arrives for another weekend in Destiny 2, and lately, he's been packing some excellent armor options for players looking to maximize their builds. You're going to want to check out his inventory, especially if you want an edge grinding through the Solstice event for some top-tier Candescent armor. Here's where you can find Xur and all the Exotics he's selling this weekend.

We'll update this article with the daily reset on Friday, when Xur lands in the solar system.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.