Where Is Xur Today? (July 16-20) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Solstice of Heroes continues in Destiny 2, giving players new armor to chase and a bit of time to catch up on old activities and decompress from the Season of the Splicer. It's another great time to fill up your Exotic collection with a visit to Xur to prepare for challenges to come and to get the most out of the Solstice events.

Head to the Tower, to the Hangar area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering Sunshot. Hunters can pick up the Ophidia Spathe chest armor; for Titans, there's the Severance Enclosure chest armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Ophidian Aspect gauntlets.

Xur Location

Spawn in at the transmat point in the center of the Tower and head left, down the stairs and into the Hangar area. At the bottom of the stairs, turn left and head to the northern edge of the area. Climb the steps up to the catwalk there to find Xur.

Xur stands on the catwalk looking over the Tower's Hangar, way at the north end of that area.

Xur returns to the solar system every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. Xur's inventory also changes each week, so it's worth revisiting him on the weekends for new weapons and rolls on Exotic armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.

Xur Exotic Items

Sunshot has been a pretty great gun throughout Destiny 2's lifetime, and it's still a reliable hand cannon option despite recent weapon changes. The gun has solid range and does a lot of damage in both PvE and PvP situations--it's great for tagging Guardians in the Crucible for quick kills, and the explosions it generates will take out plenty of grouped-up enemies with just a few well-placed shots. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. Just note that you can only buy one per week, and the engram is specific to the character class who buys it--so if you're trying to get a new Titan helmet, don't buy the engram with your Warlock. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram -- 97 legendary shards

Sunshot -- 29 legendary shards

Ophidia Spathe -- 23 legendary shards

Severance Enclosure -- 23 legendary shards

Ophidian Aspect -- 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest -- free

Each week, Xur offers one Exotic weapon and three pieces of Exotic armor: one for each character class. The inventory is random, as are the stat rolls you can expect on each of his armor offerings, so if you're looking to fill out your collection or if you're hoping for better versions of Exotics you already have, it's worth visiting him. Xur also brings an Exotic Engram, which is guaranteed to drop something you don't already have, if there are Exotics missing from your collection on that particular character--but that doesn't include Exotics you have to earn through activities, including the new Exotic armors added each season, which can only be claimed from Legendary or Master Lost Sectors.

Sunshot (Hand Cannon)

Sunshot's explosive rounds can rip through enemies in PvE, and it's a reliable hand cannon in PvP scenarios, too.

Sunshot has been a great hand cannon for a variety of situations since Destiny 2's early days. It fires fast and does a lot of damage, making it great for snapping headshots on opposing Guardians in the Crucible. Its explosive rounds are also extremely useful for damaging nearby enemies--anyone you take down with it explodes, and anyone who takes damage from its Solar explosions is marked. Sunshot is a reliable option in the Crucible and extremely useful for knocking out hordes of enemies in PvE activities.

Ophidian Aspect (Hunter)

Get more throwing knives with Ophidian Aspect and surprise your enemies with a ranged melee kill.

Ophidia Spathe is a pretty straightforward Exotic: It gives you a second throwing knife charge. That makes it pretty specialized, but with knives that can kill in a single headshot against Guardian opponents, having two at a time can be pretty great. If you've got a melee-focused Hunter build, this is a good Exotic to consider, and Xur's roll this week is a useful one, with very high Strength stats and a pretty high stat roll overall.

Stats:

Mobility: 16

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 3

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 6

Strength: 26

Total: 65

Severance Enclosure (Titan)

This is a weak version of Severance Enclosure, so if you don't need it for your collection, you should skip it.

Severance Enclosure is useful for Titans who like to punch their way out of various situations. Any kills you make with your powered melee ability create explosions that can take out other enemies, and the tougher the enemy you kill with a melee attack or Finisher, the bigger the explosion. That said, this roll of Severance Enclosure isn't great, with low total stats in general. Unless you're filling out your collection of Exotics, leave this one in Xur's bag.

Stats:

Mobility: 14

Resilience: 2

Recovery: 13

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 16

Strength: 2

Total: 59

Ophidian Aspect (Warlock)

If your Warlock build doesn't require a different Exotic, this is a great default one for its useful bonuses to weapon ready and reload speed.

A lot of builds require specific Exotics, but Ophidian Aspect is a really good option when you don't require a different Exotic for a given situation. It's a workhorse Exotic that's especially useful in the Crucible, giving you a big boost to the ready and reload speed for your weapons. It also extends your melee range, making you a bit more deadly in close-range fights. Ophidian Aspect makes you deadlier in general, so if you need a good Exotic for PvP activities, this isn't a bad one.

Stats: