Where Is Xur Today? (January 6-10) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what the Agent of the Nine has for sale.

If your Destiny 2 New Year's resolution has been to complete your Exotic arsenal in 2023, then a quick visit to Xur should help you out on that front. The Agent of the Nine has made his weekly scheduled stop, and as always, he has a fresh selection of gear on offer. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Two-Tailed Fox. Hunters can pick up The Dragon's Shadow chest armor; Titans can grab the Ursa Furiosa gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Eye of Another World helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location on Nessus.
Head to Nessus and use the Watcher's Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

  • Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards
  • Two-Tailed Fox - 29 Legendary Shards
  • The Dragon's Shadow - 23 Legendary Shards
  • Ursa Furiosa- 23 Legendary Shards
  • Eye of Another World - 23 Legendary Shards
  • Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
  • Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
  • Xenology quest - free
  • Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox shows up often in Xur's inventory, and in case you've missed out on it several times, then here's another chance to acquire a rocket launcher that packs a unique one-two punch. Specifically two rockets with each squeeze of the trigger, with one rocket dealing Solar damage and the other delivering a Void payload. Throw in some aggressive tracking features, and you've got a pretty good rocket launcher option, just in case you don't have Gjallarhorn in your collection.

  • Confined Launch
  • High-Velocity Rounds
  • Play With Your Prey
  • Composite Stock

Dead Man's Tale

Sticking to tried and trusted combinations this week, Xur is once again offering a Dead Man's Tale scout rifle with a Moving Target perk. That gives you increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving and aiming down sights, but it does clash with DMT's hip-fire nature. Fitted Stock ties in nicely with this perk, plus there's a handy Ricochet Rounds ability here as well.

  • Hammer-Forged Rifling
  • Ricochet Rounds
  • Moving Target
  • Fitted Stock

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon has an interesting roll this week, as you don't see a combo of Surplus, Alloy Magazine, and Arrowhead Brake too often. Basically, you'll be able to line those critical hits up more easily thanks to low vertical recoil, take advantage of increased stats if your abilities are charged, and quickly reload after you deliver that final Paracausal Shot.

  • Arrowhead Brake
  • Alloy Magazine
  • Surplus
  • Polymer Grip

Legendary Weapons

Whispering SlabKinetic Combat BowElastic String / Natural StringNatural Fletching / Straight FletchingRangefinderDemolitionist
Imperial NeedleEnergy Combat BowElastic String / Flexible StringHelical Fletching / Straight FletchingKilling WindSwashbuckler
Deafening WhisperEnergy Grenade LauncherConfined Launch / Smart Drift ControlHigh-Velocity Rounds / Implosion RoundsKilling WindRampage
Shattered CipherHeavy Machine GunChambered Compensator / Polygonal RiflingSteady Rounds / Flared MagwellTunnel VisionRampage
The Third AxiomEnergy Pulse RifleFull Bore / Polygonal RiflingArmor-Piercing Rounds / Light MagRangefinder / QuickdrawMultikill Clip
Brass AttacksEnergy SidearmFluted Barrel / SmallboreHigh-Caliber Rounds / Ricochet RoundsSurplusFrenzy
Punching OutEnergy SidearmHammer-Forged Rifling / SmallboreExtended Mag / Appended MagQuickdraw / RangefinderHigh-Impact Reserves

Legendary Armor

TitanTypeMobilityResilienceRecoveryDisciplineIntelligenceStrengthTotal
Gensym Knight GauntletsTitan Gauntlets216142121662
Gensym Knight PlateTitan Chest Armor10119129758
Gensym Knight MarkTitan Mark0000000
Gensym Knight HelmTitan Helmet21216224258
Gensym Knight GreavesTitan Leg Armor9128221658
WarlockType
Gensym Knight GlovesWarlock Gauntlets216132131460
Gensym Knight RobesWarlock Chest Armor81921321660
Gensym Knight BondWarlock Bond0000000
Gensym Knight HoodWarlock Helmet710151117262
Gensym Knight BootsWarlock Leg Armor19822201162
HunterType
Gensym Knight GripsHunter Gauntlets210181512663
Gensym Knight CuirassHunter Chest Armor19102139659
Gensym Knight CloakHunter Cloak0000000
Gensym Knight CasqueHunter Helmet10172226663
Gensym Knight StridesHunter Leg Armor92171121758

Exotic Armor

The Dragon's Shadow

With this being an Iron Banner week, it's worth grabbing The Dragon's Shadow to give you an edge in Lord Saladin's arena. The Wrathmetal Mail perk allows for a dodge to reload all weapons and increases movement and weapon handling speeds, making this a nifty piece of armor for Hunters in PvP. It doesn't come around too often either, so grab it while you can.

  • Mobility: 15
  • Resilience: 4
  • Recovery: 12
  • Discipline: 13
  • Intellect: 6
  • Strength: 12
  • Total: 62

Ursa Furiosa

There's a few great Sentinel Shield builds out there for Titans, and for players who want to be the line in the sand for their fireteam, Ursa Furiosa is a must-have Exotic. Ursine Guard will let you move more quickly when Sentinel Shield is active, plus any damage you soak up from your ultimate ability will refund Super energy back to your Titan once the ability ends.

  • Mobility: 10
  • Resilience: 13
  • Recovery: 9
  • Discipline: 12
  • Intellect: 10
  • Strength: 6
  • Total: 60

Eye of Another World

While there are other Exotics out there for Warlocks that make grenade-spamming easier, Eye of Another World still has its uses. You'll get some useful grenade, rift, and melee recharge out of this helmet, but its the increase to airborne effectiveness and the ability to mark priority targets that makes this gear stand out. This week's version of the helmet admittedly doesn't have great stats though, but it's worth grabbing to help complete your collection.

  • Mobility: 6
  • Resilience: 6
  • Recovery: 19
  • Discipline: 2
  • Intellect: 12
  • Strength: 13
  • Total: 58
