Where Is Xur Today? (January 6-10) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

If your Destiny 2 New Year's resolution has been to complete your Exotic arsenal in 2023, then a quick visit to Xur should help you out on that front. The Agent of the Nine has made his weekly scheduled stop, and as always, he has a fresh selection of gear on offer. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Two-Tailed Fox. Hunters can pick up The Dragon's Shadow chest armor; Titans can grab the Ursa Furiosa gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Eye of Another World helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location on Nessus.

Head to Nessus and use the Watcher's Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

Two-Tailed Fox - 29 Legendary Shards

The Dragon's Shadow - 23 Legendary Shards

Ursa Furiosa- 23 Legendary Shards

Eye of Another World - 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Two-Tailed Fox

Two-Tailed Fox shows up often in Xur's inventory, and in case you've missed out on it several times, then here's another chance to acquire a rocket launcher that packs a unique one-two punch. Specifically two rockets with each squeeze of the trigger, with one rocket dealing Solar damage and the other delivering a Void payload. Throw in some aggressive tracking features, and you've got a pretty good rocket launcher option, just in case you don't have Gjallarhorn in your collection.

Confined Launch

High-Velocity Rounds

Play With Your Prey

Composite Stock

Dead Man's Tale

Sticking to tried and trusted combinations this week, Xur is once again offering a Dead Man's Tale scout rifle with a Moving Target perk. That gives you increased movement speed and target acquisition when moving and aiming down sights, but it does clash with DMT's hip-fire nature. Fitted Stock ties in nicely with this perk, plus there's a handy Ricochet Rounds ability here as well.

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Ricochet Rounds

Moving Target

Fitted Stock

Hawkmoon

Hawkmoon has an interesting roll this week, as you don't see a combo of Surplus, Alloy Magazine, and Arrowhead Brake too often. Basically, you'll be able to line those critical hits up more easily thanks to low vertical recoil, take advantage of increased stats if your abilities are charged, and quickly reload after you deliver that final Paracausal Shot.

Arrowhead Brake

Alloy Magazine

Surplus

Polymer Grip

Legendary Weapons

Whispering Slab Kinetic Combat Bow Elastic String / Natural String Natural Fletching / Straight Fletching Rangefinder Demolitionist Imperial Needle Energy Combat Bow Elastic String / Flexible String Helical Fletching / Straight Fletching Killing Wind Swashbuckler Deafening Whisper Energy Grenade Launcher Confined Launch / Smart Drift Control High-Velocity Rounds / Implosion Rounds Killing Wind Rampage Shattered Cipher Heavy Machine Gun Chambered Compensator / Polygonal Rifling Steady Rounds / Flared Magwell Tunnel Vision Rampage The Third Axiom Energy Pulse Rifle Full Bore / Polygonal Rifling Armor-Piercing Rounds / Light Mag Rangefinder / Quickdraw Multikill Clip Brass Attacks Energy Sidearm Fluted Barrel / Smallbore High-Caliber Rounds / Ricochet Rounds Surplus Frenzy Punching Out Energy Sidearm Hammer-Forged Rifling / Smallbore Extended Mag / Appended Mag Quickdraw / Rangefinder High-Impact Reserves

Legendary Armor

Titan Type Mobility Resilience Recovery Discipline Intelligence Strength Total Gensym Knight Gauntlets Titan Gauntlets 2 16 14 2 12 16 62 Gensym Knight Plate Titan Chest Armor 10 11 9 12 9 7 58 Gensym Knight Mark Titan Mark 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gensym Knight Helm Titan Helmet 2 12 16 2 24 2 58 Gensym Knight Greaves Titan Leg Armor 9 12 8 2 21 6 58 Warlock Type Gensym Knight Gloves Warlock Gauntlets 2 16 13 2 13 14 60 Gensym Knight Robes Warlock Chest Armor 8 19 2 13 2 16 60 Gensym Knight Bond Warlock Bond 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gensym Knight Hood Warlock Helmet 7 10 15 11 17 2 62 Gensym Knight Boots Warlock Leg Armor 19 8 2 2 20 11 62 Hunter Type Gensym Knight Grips Hunter Gauntlets 2 10 18 15 12 6 63 Gensym Knight Cuirass Hunter Chest Armor 19 10 2 13 9 6 59 Gensym Knight Cloak Hunter Cloak 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gensym Knight Casque Hunter Helmet 10 17 2 2 26 6 63 Gensym Knight Strides Hunter Leg Armor 9 2 17 11 2 17 58

Exotic Armor

The Dragon's Shadow

With this being an Iron Banner week, it's worth grabbing The Dragon's Shadow to give you an edge in Lord Saladin's arena. The Wrathmetal Mail perk allows for a dodge to reload all weapons and increases movement and weapon handling speeds, making this a nifty piece of armor for Hunters in PvP. It doesn't come around too often either, so grab it while you can.

Mobility: 15

Resilience: 4

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 13

Intellect: 6

Strength: 12

Total: 62

Ursa Furiosa

There's a few great Sentinel Shield builds out there for Titans, and for players who want to be the line in the sand for their fireteam, Ursa Furiosa is a must-have Exotic. Ursine Guard will let you move more quickly when Sentinel Shield is active, plus any damage you soak up from your ultimate ability will refund Super energy back to your Titan once the ability ends.

Mobility: 10

Resilience: 13

Recovery: 9

Discipline: 12

Intellect: 10

Strength: 6

Total: 60

Eye of Another World

While there are other Exotics out there for Warlocks that make grenade-spamming easier, Eye of Another World still has its uses. You'll get some useful grenade, rift, and melee recharge out of this helmet, but its the increase to airborne effectiveness and the ability to mark priority targets that makes this gear stand out. This week's version of the helmet admittedly doesn't have great stats though, but it's worth grabbing to help complete your collection.

Mobility: 6

Resilience: 6

Recovery: 19

Discipline: 2

Intellect: 12

Strength: 13

Total: 58