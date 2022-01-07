Where Is Xur Today? (Jan. 7-11) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

With the Dawning now officially over, we're in the home stretch in Destiny 2 before the launch of The Witch Queen expansion in February. If you're still working on the various seals and triumphs from 2021, you've got roughly two months to get them done. As always, that means it's a good idea to hit up Xur for some fresh Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor to help you along the way.

Xur arrives in the solar system on Friday morning, so we'll update this article when he lands.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.