Where Is Xur Today? (Jan. 21-25) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

We're slowly learning more and more about the upcoming Witch Queen expansion for Destiny 2, and each new info drop means we're a little closer to the end of the Season of the Lost. That means there are fewer and fewer opportunities to capitalize on Xur's inventory of Exotics and Legendaries before the new expansion kicks off. Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what Exotics he's selling.

Xur arrives in the solar system on Friday morning, so we'll update this article as soon as he arrives with everything you need to know.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.