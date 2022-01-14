Where Is Xur Today? (Jan. 14-18) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

What is likely the final Iron Banner event for the Season of the Lost continues through the weekend in Destiny 2, which means you should take advantage of this last opportunity to secure armor, weapons, and bounties from the multiplayer event. Put your best foot forward by grabbing some fresh Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor from Xur to help you best the competition.

Head to the EDZ, to the Winding Cove area, to find Xur this week. For his weapon, Xur is offering the Sweet Business auto rifle. Hunters can pick up the Gwisin Vest chest armor; for Titans, there's the Armamentarium chest armor; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Vesper of Radius chest armor.

All three of Xur's Exotic armor offerings are good, but Armamentarium is a must-have version thanks to its stat roll of 67--that's at the high end of what pops up in Xur's inventory, so take advantage. Gwisin Vest is also up there at 66 and worth acquiring. Even Vesper of Radius isn't a slouch at a roll of 64, so there's a little something for everyone.

For Legendary weapons, however, Xur has nothing to thrill you. His Timelines' Vertex fusion rifle is decent with Liquid Coils, Firmly Planted, and Snapshot Sights, plus a Range Masterwork, but that's only if you're hurting on fusion rifles. Everything else you can safely ignore.

Xur has the Righteous armor set from the Season of Dawn for his Legendary armor offering this week. Again, not a ton to get you out of bed, although Hunters can grab a good set of leg armor with a roll of 65 and high Intellect and Titans will find a smattering of items around 62-63. Warlocks get the short-shrift here, with only one piece of armor, at 63, high enough to even be worth considering.

Xur Location

Look for Xur at the top of the cliff at the north end of the Winding Cove in the EDZ.

Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone in the EDZ to get to Xur quick this week. You'll find him at the north end of the area, so take your sparrow up the broken overpass until you're near the rock wall bordering the area. Look for a cave set in the wall near the road's bend that will allow you to make your way to the top of the cliff, where a Fallen skiff is crashed. Beside it, Xur will be waiting.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic Items

Xur has got Sweet Business in his weapon slot this weekend, and it's a fun auto rifle to have especially in PvE. It's essentially a minigun that unloads ammo, making it possible to tear through minor enemies with ease--think of it as a weaker machine gun in your Primary weapon slot. If you're not a fan of his other options, Xur also sells an Exotic engram that will decrypt into an Exotic you don't already own. Just note that you can only buy one per week, and the engram is specific to the character class who buys it--so if you're trying to get a new Titan helmet, don't buy the engram with your Warlock. He also has the new Xenology Quest, which rewards an Exotic Cipher you can use to purchase Exotics from either Xur or the Tower's Monument to Lost Lights. The quest requires you to either complete Strikes or win matches in Gambit and the Crucible.

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

Sweet Business - 29 legendary shards

Gwisin Vest - 23 legendary shards

Armamentarium - 23 legendary shards

Vesper of Radius - 23 legendary shards

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.

Sweet Business (Auto Rifle)

When you've absolutely got to kill every Thrall in the room....

Live out your Terminator 2 fantasy with Sweet Business, which feels like wading into battle carrying a mounted machine gun you ripped off its moorings (like in, say, another popular Bungie game). The auto rifle has a massive magazine that allows you to dump ammo at an alarming rate, and you get increased accuracy when firing from the hip, making it a little easier to just let loose. The real benefit of the gun, apart from all those bullets, is that picking up any ammo off the ground while firing automatically reloads the magazine. So while Sweet Business benefits from the unlimited primary ammo change Bungie instituted not long ago, your real goal is to keep picking up Special and Heavy ammo bricks to keep the bullet hose spraying.

Gwisin Vest (Hunter)

If you're looking to get the most out of your Spectral Blades Super as a Hunter, Gwisin Vest is the Exotic you want.

Gwisin Vest brings a big boost to your Spectral Blades Super, making it a great addition to your loadout in PvP and PvE if you're hoping to assassinate as many targets as possible. Whenever you use the Super's heavy attack to go invisible after making a kill with your Spectral Blades, you'll regain some energy, lengthening the duration of your Super. That means you can potentially clear whole teams of enemies if you're smart, quick, and invisible.

Stats:

Mobility: 9

Resilience: 8

Recovery: 17

Discipline: 7

Intellect: 19

Strength: 6

Total: 66

Armamentarium (Titan)

Throw more grenades!

It's simple: Armamentarium gives you more grenades. Specifically, you get a second grenade charge when using the Exotic, which can be devastating with the right loadout--specifically one with high Discipline for faster grenade regeneration and guns that use Adrenaline Junkie and similar mods to maximize damage. Xur's roll this week on the Exotic is a good one with high stats, although it, unfortunately, favors Strength over Discipline. Then again, maybe that can work in your favor as you build your Titan loadout.

Stats:

Mobility: 10

Resilience: 12

Recovery: 12

Discipline: 11

Intellect: 2

Strength: 20

Total: 67

Vesper of Radius (Warlock)

Make your rifts a little more offensive with Vesper of Radius.

For Warlocks who are all about using rifts, Vesper of Radius gives you an opportunity to wade into the fray and fight on the front lines while keeping yourself healed or your weapons empowered. The Exotic causes your rifts to send out a blast of Arc energy when you cast them, while also increasing the recharge rate of your rifts when you're surrounded by enemies. It's great for Warlocks who like to get their hands dirty

Stats: