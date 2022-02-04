Where Is Xur Today? (Feb. 4-8) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

Bungie just detailed some huge weapons changes for Destiny 2 coming with The Witch Queen, all of which are going to make Exotics even more useful with the coming expansion. Make the most of the changes with a visit to Xur for new Exotic weapons and armor, plus some Legendaries you might want to take into the expansion along with them. Here's where you can find Xur this week and what's in his inventory.

Xur arrives with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he lands in the solar system.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.