Where Is Xur Today? (Feb. 25-March 1) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

The Witch Queen is here in Destiny 2, and a whole lot of story stuff has happened. You should absolutely try the Legendary story campaign if you haven't. It might be pretty difficult, but luckily, Xur is here with a fresh batch of Exotic weapons to give you a leg up. Here's where you can find him and what he's selling.

We'll update this article when Xur arrives in the solar system on Friday with everything you need to know.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.