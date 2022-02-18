Where Is Xur Today? (Feb. 18-22) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

This is it: Destiny 2's final visit from Xur before the launch of The Witch Queen expansion on February 22. A whole lot of changes are coming with the updates launching Tuesday, so you're going to want to take advantage of this last visit from the Agent of the Nine to grab new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor to get ready for the new content. Here's where you can find him and everything he's selling.

Xur doesn't arrive in the solar system until the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article as soon as he shows up.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.