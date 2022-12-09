Where Is Xur Today? (December 9-13) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

Here's where you can find Xur this weekend and what the Agent of the Nine has for sale.

It's a brand-new season of activity in Destiny 2, but you can always count on intergalactic arms dealer Xur to make a scheduled visit to this corner of the cosmos. The Agent of the Nine has returned for another weekend, and as usual, you can expect him to have a fresh stock of Exotic weapons and Legendary-class gear. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in the EDZ, in the Winding Cove area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Sweet Business. Hunters can pick up Gemini Jester leg armor, Titans can grab the Eternal Warrior helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Claws of Ahamkara gauntlets.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the EDZ.
Spawn in at the Winding Cove transmat zone, then hop on your sparrow and go north. Take the collapsed overpass on the left and look for a cave near the bend in the road. Follow the tunnel through the cliff face to reach a higher ridge where a Fallen dropship has crashed; you'll find Xur waiting there.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET on Friday. Bungie doesn't mark Xur's location on the in-game map, so it can be easy to miss him if you're not aware he exists. But he only comes to specific locations, of which now there are only three: the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

  • Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards
  • Sweet Business - 29 Legendary Shards
  • Gemini Jester - 23 Legendary Shards
  • Eternal Warrior - 23 Legendary Shards
  • Claws of Ahamkara - 23 Legendary Shards
  • Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
  • Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher
  • Xenology quest - free
  • Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer

Exotic Weapons

Sweet Business

No Caption Provided

Pure firepower that goes in your primary kinetic weapon slot, Sweet Business is essentially a mini-gun that will let you unleash a storm of bullets. If you're playing as a Titan and you have the Exotic chest armor Actium War Rig, you'll be able to fire and hardly ever worry about reloading. Get your fireteam to back you up with restoration and resilience buffs, and you can use this auto rifle to steadily chop down tough bosses.

Dead Man's Tale

No Caption Provided

Dead Man's Tale got a shake-up this week in a massive Destiny 2 patch, so it's going to be interesting to see how it performs now that it has been tweaked yet again. Bungie still views this particular weapon as a hip-firing cowboy power fantasy, and with Moving Target as this week's perk, you'll get extra movement speed and target acquisition while moving and when you switch to iron sights.

  • Full Bore
  • High-Caliber Rounds
  • Moving Target
  • Composite Stock

Hawkmoon

No Caption Provided

Hawkmoon's roll this week is focused on shooting from the hip. Hip-Fire Grip increases accuracy, stability, and precision hit targeting when firing from the hip, and with Heavy Grip included in this week's roll, you'll be able to predictably land those killer shots more quickly and easily.

  • Full Bore
  • Alloy Magazine
  • Hip-Fire Grip
  • Heavy Grip

Legendary Weapons

TruthtellerEnergy Grenade LauncherHard Launch / Linear CompensatorBlinding Grenades / Implosion RoundsFeeding FrenzySwashbuckler
True ProphecyKinetic Hand CannonSteadyHand HCS / Sureshot HCSSteady Rounds / Flared MagwelLGrave RobberElemental Capacitor
GridskipperEnergy Pulse RifleArrowhead Brake / Hammer-Forged RiflingHigh-Caliber Rounds / Light MagTunnel VisionThresh
Bad OmensHeavy Rocket LauncherConfined Launch / Hard LaunchAlloy Casing / Black PowderSnapshot SightsKill Clip
HoosegowHeavy Rocket LauncherCountermass / Quick LaunchHigh-Velocity Rounds / Impact CasingTracking ModuleRangefinder
IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.2Energy Submachine GunArrowhead Brake / Full BoreAccurized Rounds / Tactical MagThreat DetectorDisruption Break
Widow’s BiteEnergy Sniper RifleExtended Barrel / Full BoreAppended Mag / Extended MagLead from GoldDemolitionist

Legendary Armor

TitanTypeMobilityResilienceRecoveryDisciplineIntelligenceStrengthTotal
Kairos Function GauntletsTitan Gauntlets21614761762
Kairos Function PlateTitan Chest Armor212102131462
Kairos Function MarkTitan Mark0000000
Kairos Function HelmTitan Helmet6262622365
Kairos Function GreavesTitan Leg Armor107162121259
WarlockType
Kairos Function WrapsWarlock Gauntlets12691515259
Kairos Function RobesWarlock Chest Armor8219217957
Kairos Function BondWarlock Bond0000000
Kairos Function CrownWarlock Helmet2819914860
Kairos Function BootsWarlock Leg Armor10119614959
HunterType
Kairos Function GripsHunter Gauntlets16122891562
Kairos Function VestHunter Chest Armor710157101463
Kairos Function CloakHunter Cloak0000000
Kairos Function MaskHunter Helmet710141310963
Kairos Function BootsHunter Leg Armor21016198257

Exotic Armor

Gemini Jester

If you needed another reason to make people despise you in PvP, here you go.
Gemini Jester sees a lot of use in PvP, as being able to use your dodge ability to get a more advantageous position in a close-range firefight and mess with enemy players by disorientating them comes in very handy. This Exotic comes with a particularly high Intellect stat this week, which works great for builds where you want to build your Super energy quickly.

  • Mobility: 14
  • Resilience: 7
  • Recovery: 10
  • Discipline: 6
  • Intellect: 23
  • Strength: 2
  • Total: 62

Eternal Warrior

Pop a super and a shield with Eternal Warrior.
If you're a Titan who specializes in running an Arc 3.0 build that's made to make amplify your Fists of Havoc super, then Eternal Warrior is a key Exotic to equip. This Exotic helmet is particularly great when dealing with quick-firing Guardians in PvP or tough bosses in PvE who can melt your health bar, as you'll gain an Overshield that adds an extra layer of protection when you're temporarily vulnerable during the super activation animation. It also has a high roll of stats this week, for an added bonus.

  • Mobility: 22
  • Resilience: 4
  • Recovery: 10
  • Discipline: 16
  • Intellect: 14
  • Strength: 2
  • Total: 68

Claws of Ahamkara

Double the space-wizard punching power with Claws of Ahamkara.
Unlike Titans and Hunters, Warlock melee attacks mostly add debilitating effects to enemies rather than wipe them out in one close-range attack. With Claws of Ahamkara, you'll be able to essentially double down on those effects, with these Exotic gauntlets coming in handy for Void and Solar builds particularly. This week's roll comes with a high Resilience stat as well, allowing you to close the gap more easily.

  • Mobility: 2
  • Resilience: 23
  • Recovery: 8
  • Discipline: 10
  • Intellect: 6
  • Strength: 13
  • Total: 62

