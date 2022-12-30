Where Is Xur Today? (December 30-January 3) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It's the start of a new year, and if you're looking to get ready for Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion, then you can do so in style now that Xur has returned to the Solar system. As usual, you'll be able to acquire a range of classic Exotic gear from the arms dealer and several other legacy items to help complete your arsenal. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur in The Tower, inside the hangar. For his weapon, Xur is offering Prometheus Lens. Hunters can pick up the Shards of Galanor gauntlets; Titans can grab the Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets; and for Warlocks, Xur has the Skull of Dire Ahamkara helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location in the Tower,

Spawn in using the Courtyard transmat zone in the Tower to find Xur this week. Head left and down the stairs to enter the Hangar section, then hang another left. Make your way to the north end of the area and look for a staircase that will take you onto a catwalk, where Xur is waiting.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.