Where Is Xur Today? (December 23-27) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide

It's the night--or two--before Christmas, and Xur has once again popped into the Destiny 2 Solar system with a gift bag that's loaded with presents. For all the Guardians on Xur's nice list this year, you can expect the usual assortment of Exotic arms and armor, as well as a few legendary-class goodies as well. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this week.

This week you can find Xur on Nessus, in the Watcher's Grave area. For his weapon, Xur is offering Hard Light. Hunters can pick up the Graviton Forfeit helmet, Titans can grab the An Insurmountable Skullfort helmet, and for Warlocks, Xur has the Apotheosis Veil helmet.

Xur Location

Xur's location on Nessus.

Head to Nessus and use the Watcher's Grave transmat zone to find Xur this week. When you arrive, hop on your sparrow and head north toward the exit of the area. Look for a big tree with pink moss on the right side of the area. Climb up onto its big, flat branch, where you can reach Xur.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Xur Exotic and Legendary Items

Exotic Engram - 97 legendary shards

Hard Light - 29 Legendary Shards

Graviton Forfeit - 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort- 23 Legendary Shards

Apotheosis Veil - 23 Legendary Shards

Hawkmoon - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Dead Man's Tale - 200 legendary shards, 125,000 Glimmer, 1 Ascendant Shard, 1 Exotic Cipher

Xenology quest - free

Legendary weapons and armor - 50 legendary shards, 1,000 Glimmer