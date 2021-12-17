Where Is Xur Today? (Dec. 17-21) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

There's lots to do in Destiny 2 this week. In addition to all the Bungie 30th Anniversary DLC content like the Grasp of Avarice dungeon and Dares of Eternity, we now have the annual holiday celebration that is the Dawning, which is complete with new recipes and two new quests. So once again, it's a great time to visit Xur to expand your collection of Exotics and grab new Legendary weapons and armor.

Xur shows up in the solar system Friday at the daily reset, so we'll update this article then with a full rundown of everything he's stocking and recommendations on what you should absolutely buy.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.