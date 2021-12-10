Where Is Xur Today? (Dec. 10-14) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotics Guide

This week saw Destiny 2 explode with new content, thanks to the release of Bungie's 30th Anniversary acelebration DLC. There are new Exotic quests to get the Gjallarhorn and Forerunner weapons, but if you're still hurting for new Exotics, you can visit your new favorite gameshow host Xur for some new guns and armor. Here are all the Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor Xur is sporting this week and where you can find him.

Xur always shows up in the solar system at the same time each week, so we'll update this article at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET when he arrives with all the details you need.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET each Friday (although that exact timing will soon be changing when Daylight Savings wraps up for the year). His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the solar system.