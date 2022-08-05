Where Is Xur Today? (August 5-9) - Destiny 2 Xur Location And Exotic Items Guide

Xur's back in the Solar System in Destiny 2, offering a slate of new Exotics and Legendary weapons and armor for your perusal. We're nearing the end of both the Solstice event and Season of the Haunted in Destiny 2, which means it's time to gear up for a new season and a new raid. Here's where you can find Xur and what Exotics he's selling this weekend.

Xur lands with the daily reset on Friday, so we'll update this article when he arrives.

Xur is present every weekend in Destiny 2, starting with the daily reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET each Friday. His exact location is always a mystery when he first arrives, as he is not listed on the map, and for novice players, he can be easy to miss. However, there are a set number of locations where he takes up residence, including the Tower Hangar area, on Nessus in Watcher's Grave, and in the Winding Cove area of the EDZ.

Alongside changes in his location, Xur's inventory also rotates weekly. That means it's worth visiting him each time to check out his new weapons and rolls on Exotic and Legendary armor. You can visit him any time between his arrival Friday and the weekly reset at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET the following Tuesday when Xur departs the Solar System.